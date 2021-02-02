Vaccine expiration challenges: A race against time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supply shortages have made vaccine distribution slower than expected here in New York state. Additionally, vaccine expiration brings another set of challenges to expanding COVID vaccine access and scheduling.

“It’s gonna be a factor of time and a factor of how quickly it degrades,” Darren Grabe, Pharm.D. said.”That is an issue with stability. These mRNA’s are very subject to getting broken down.”

When NEWS10 ABC asked Grabe about the difference between a regular vaccine and an mRNA, he provided a vegetable metaphor. A regular vaccine would be in a potato, while an mRNA vaccine would be a vulnerable avocado that’s quick to go bad.

“With the two [available COVID vaccines] that we have right now, both are stored in cool temperatures,” said Grabe.

However, Pfizer is more sensitive to both time and temperature. Moderna only needs to be frozen at minus 20 degrees to last six months, while the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine needs to be frozen at minus 70 degrees in a special freezer.

“The price of those is pretty substantial; you’re talking 15,000 dollars or more,” said Grabe.

There are more expiration concerns than just the number of months it can stay frozen, though. One of the most difficult challenges comes once a vile is removed from the freezer.

The Moderna vaccine is usable for up to 12 hours before it’s unusable. However, Pfizer only has six hours. Additionally, some of that time can be eaten up during the thawing process, which can be done either at room temperature or through refrigeration at varying time requirements depending on the vaccine.

If thawed in the fridge, Pfizer can last up to five days and Moderna can last up to 30 days. But once the vile is pierced for the first dose, Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine will only last up to six hours for additional doses.

Grabe said all of this time juggling makes precise scheduling and waitlists vital as someone is bound to cancel. However, the last thing anyone wants is a wasted dose.

“Invariably, there’s going to be consequences,” said Grabe. “And that’s frustrating, I think, for patients.”