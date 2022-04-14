HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, April 14, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Columbia-Green Community College will be holding a vaccine clinic. The clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots for your first, second, or booster shot.

From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through the end of April, Columbia-Green Community College will be holding a vaccine clinic. These vaccines will be available for the following age groups:

Pfizer- Ages five and older

Moderna – 18 and older

Johnson & Johnson – 18 and older

There is a mandatory observation time of 15 to 30 minutes after vaccinations for everyone. Columbia-Green says a mask will be required at all times, and to wear a short-sleeve shirt.