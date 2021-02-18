Vaccine appointments could take up to a month as more people become eligible

(WWLP) — A million more Massachusetts residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as the state continues to move forward in phase two of the vaccine rollout.

People who are eligible now include people 65 and older. It also includes residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing, and people who have two or more health conditions that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it could take more than a month for all eligible individuals to secure an available appointment unless federal supply significantly increases.

Recently, Massachusetts has been receiving about 110,000 first doses per week from the federal government. Seventy thousand vaccine appointments are expected to open up this morning for slots at mass vaccination sites, like at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.