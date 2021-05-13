Vaccinations for 12-15 year olds begin in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for ages 12 to 15.

Around 100 people booked appointments but many chose to just walk in. A lot of parents were eager to get their kids vaccinated.

Colin Cartwright said he is ready to get back to normal.

“My whole family is vaccinated, and I’m hoping things start to get back to normal,” he said. “In the fall, I can go back to school with my friends, not really have to worry about COVID, because I have protection against it.”

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, and then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed suit. The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said anyone regardless of age should be able to get a vaccine by the end of the year.