QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reports 24 new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Tuesday. Officials are currently monitoring 166 active cases, with 151 of them involving a mild illness.

Eleven people are hospitalized as of Tuesday, two more than Monday. Two are in critical condition. The county says the new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Four were in quarantine for COVID before testing positive.