Upstate COVID vaccine trial in children begins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is one of the first sites in the world to test the Pfizer COVID vaccine on children ages five and under. That trial study begins Monday with Phase 1.

Phase 1 will run until the end of May to determine the ideal dosage for children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Last week, Pfizer announced its shot is 100% effective on children ages 12-15. Pfizer said this group had an even higher immune response than the young adult cohort.

The study will roll out in phases over the next few months and Upstate is looking for participants.

To be eligible for the study, children between 6 months and 11 years old must be in “good health” and be able to make a two-year commitment to the study. Volunteers will be required to provide blood samples for up to two years after receiving the vaccine or placebo. Participants might be seen up to 10 times during the two-year study period.

Study visits will take place in Upstate’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases outpatient clinic located on the fifth floor of the Physicians Office Building on Irving Avenue.

Dr. Domachowske at Upstate said Pfizer already plans to submit a vaccination amendment for the 12-15 age group for FDA approval and predicts we could see that group getting vaccinated by June or earlier.

For more information on the trial or to sign up, call the dedicated study phone line at (315) 706-5636, or email Jodi Halczyn.