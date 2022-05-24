ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. The amount of vaccinated Albany County residents continue to climb.

As of Monday, 81.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.4% have now completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 74.6% have now received the booster shot.

McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 71,640 to date, with 100 new infections identified since Monday. He reported that there were five new COVID hospitalizations since Monday and 18 new hospitalizations overall since Friday’s update. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 562 since the outbreak began.

Due to New York State closing down its Virtual Call Center, there will be an unknown margin of error in the reporting of COVID case data, as residency discrepancies and duplicative counting of cases may occur. McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., every week at the Albany County Department of Health. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.