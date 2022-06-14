ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s vaccination progress and the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 73,637 to date.

There have been 43 new infections since yesterday and 211 new infections since the last update on Friday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 63.0 from 80.0, according to McCoy.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people is now down to 16.8, and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 people is now down to 17.7. McCoy says that the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

McCoy reported that there have been two new COVID hospitalizations since Monday and 12 new hospitalizations overall since Friday’s update. There are now 28 county residents currently hospitalized with the COVID.

McCoy says that due to New York State closing down its Virtual Call Center, there will be an unknown margin of error in the reporting of COVID case data. The issue of data accuracy is directly related to the lack of reporting of at-home test results according to McCoy.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.