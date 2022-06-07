ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 73,196 to date, according to McCoy.

As of Monday, 81.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.5% have now completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 63.8% have now received the booster shot.

58 new infections have been identified since yesterday and 330 new infections since the last update on Friday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 97.4 from 104.4.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now down to 25.4, and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 25.4. McCoy says that the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

McCoy reported that there were five new COVID hospitalizations since yesterday and 20 new hospitalizations overall since Friday’s update. There are now 41 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. No new COVID deaths have been reported since Friday’s update.

McCoy says that due to New York State closing down its Virtual Call Center, there will be an unknown margin of error in the reporting of our COVID case data, as residency discrepancies and duplicative counting of cases may occur. The issue of data accuracy is compounded by the lack of reporting of at-home test results, which has been a consistent issue since the onset of Omicron, according to McCoy.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.