Upcoming Moderna booster shot clinics in Saratoga County

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-SARATOGA_634x356

Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced upcoming COVID-19 booster clinics for both seniors and those 18 years and older. The clinics will provide the Moderna booster shot.

Clinics for those 65 and older:

  • December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 1 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 1.
  • December 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 3 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 3.

Clinics for those 18 and older:

  • December 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 3 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 3.
  • December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Mechanicville Senior Center. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 10 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 10.

Registration is preferred and recommended for the clinics. Limited, same-day walk-in appointments are also available. The clinics are free and no proof of insurance is required.

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. For more information about the vaccines and a for a full list of upcoming clinics, you can visit the county website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES