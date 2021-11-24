Upcoming Moderna booster shot clinics in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced upcoming COVID-19 booster clinics for both seniors and those 18 years and older. The clinics will provide the Moderna booster shot.

Clinics for those 65 and older:

December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 1 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 1.

December 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 3 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 3.

Clinics for those 18 and older:

December 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 3 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 3.

December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Mechanicville Senior Center. To be eligible, individuals must have had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 10 or Johnson and Johnson on or before October 10.

Registration is preferred and recommended for the clinics. Limited, same-day walk-in appointments are also available. The clinics are free and no proof of insurance is required.

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. For more information about the vaccines and a for a full list of upcoming clinics, you can visit the county website.