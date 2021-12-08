Upcoming COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic for 5 to 11 year olds on December 17. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building in Ballston Spa.

At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

Registration is required for the clinic. Parents can register their child at the Saratoga County COVID website. The vaccine is free. No proof of insurance is required.

