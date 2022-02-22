BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. These are walk-in clinics and no appointments are necessary.

Vaccination clinics

February 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. Moderna boosters will be available for those 18 and up.

February 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa. Pfizer boosters will be available for those 12 and up

February 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs. Moderna first, second and booster doses will be vailable for those 18 and up.

The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. To be eligible for a booster, you must have received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

The Pfizer booster clinic includes K12 students who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

You can register for a clinic on the Saratoga County website. Seniors can also call (518) 584-7460 for more information or to register for a clinic.