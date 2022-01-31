Upcoming COVID vaccination clinics in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding COVID-19 booster and first dose vaccination clinics this week. The clinics will be at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.

Upcoming clinics

February 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Appointment is required.

February 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Moderna first dose or booster walk-in clinic for ages 18 and up.

February 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Appointment is required.

The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance required. To be eligible for a booster, you must have received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer first dose and booster vaccination clinics include K12 students who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

You can register for a clinic on the Saratoga County website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075 to register.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.