Upcoming COVID booster clinics for ages 18+ in Saratoga County

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics for those age 18 and over. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required.

To be eligible for a booster, you must have had your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior to the clinic date or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior to the clinic date.

Upcoming booster clinics

  • December 14, Pfizer booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa
  • December 15, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.
  • December 20, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Clifton Park Senior Center
  • December 21, Pfizer booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa
  • December 22, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.
  • December 28, Pfizer booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa
  • December 29, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa

You can register for a clinic on the county’s website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075. 

