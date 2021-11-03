Upcoming booster shot clinics in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced upcoming booster shot clinics. These clinics are for seniors 65 or older who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna two months prior depending on the clinics.

Upcoming booster clinics

November 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charlton Town Hall. Pfizer dose is offered. Seniors must have had their second shot of Pfizer on or before May 3.

November 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mechanicville Senior Center. Pfizer dose is offered. Seniors must have had their second shot of Pfizer on or before May 4.

November 6, 9 a.m. to noon at Saratoga County Public Health. Moderna offered. Seniors must have had their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer on or before May 6 or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before September 6.

Registration is required for the Moderna clinic. Registration is encouraged for the Pfizer clinics. Limited, same-day walk-in appointments are available for those clinics.

The clinics are free and no proof of insurance is required.

You can register on the county’s website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.

For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.