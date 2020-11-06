UAlbany requiring students living on-campus submit saliva sample due to COVID spike

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is taking new steps to help stop a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
University officials said the school has seen a “significant spike” in positive and presumed positive coronavirus cases in on-campus students. As a result, the school is having all students living on-campus in a residence hall or apartment submit a saliva sample by 5 p.m. Friday.
Students are expected to use one of the tubes from their registered kit and submit their sample at one of collection boxes on campus.
In addition, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the following measures go into effect for all UAlbany campuses for faculty, staff, students and visitors:
- No off-campus visitors, including UAlbany students who reside off campus, may enter any University residence hall or apartment building
- No students who reside on campus may enter any residence hall or apartment building other than the one in which they reside
- All on-campus fitness centers will be closed until further notice
- Students and employees are strongly encouraged to use take-out dining only and take advantage of the unseasonably warmer weather this weekend to eat outside
- No more than two individuals may be seated at a table inside the Campus Center and tables may not be moved together to create groups larger than two (2) individuals
- Individuals seated in the Campus Center must have a mask on at all times except when they are actively eating
- There may be no in-person events or gatherings of any kind, including informal gatherings of more than nine (9) people other than formal academic classes or other pre-approved academic gatherings held on or off campus. Faculty, staff and students are strongly encouraged to hold all events or gatherings remotely until further notice.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Amber Alert: 2 children taken in Binghamton, police believe they are in imminent danger
- UAlbany requiring students living on-campus submit saliva sample due to COVID spike
- Tiz The Law preparing for Breeders Cup
- Jaques, Young speak at Siena women’s basketball media day
- Siena women’s basketball selected sixth in MAAC preseason coaches’ poll