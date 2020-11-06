All Race Results

UAlbany requiring students living on-campus submit saliva sample due to COVID spike

ualbany social distancing

A sign at the University of Albany emphasizes the importance of maintaining six feet of distance during the coronavirus pandemic. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is taking new steps to help stop a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

University officials said the school has seen a “significant spike” in positive and presumed positive coronavirus cases in on-campus students. As a result, the school is having all students living on-campus in a residence hall or apartment submit a saliva sample by 5 p.m. Friday.

Students are expected to use one of the tubes from their registered kit and submit their sample at one of collection boxes on campus.

In addition, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the following measures go into effect for all UAlbany campuses for faculty, staff, students and visitors:
 

  • No off-campus visitors, including UAlbany students who reside off campus, may enter any University residence hall or apartment building 
     
  • No students who reside on campus may enter any residence hall or apartment building other than the one in which they reside  
     
  • All on-campus fitness centers will be closed until further notice 
     
  • Students and employees are strongly encouraged to use take-out dining only and take advantage of the unseasonably warmer weather this weekend to eat outside 
     
  • No more than two individuals may be seated at a table inside the Campus Center and tables may not be moved together to create groups larger than two (2) individuals 
     
  • Individuals seated in the Campus Center must have a mask on at all times except when they are actively eating  
     
  • There may be no in-person events or gatherings of any kind, including informal gatherings of more than nine (9) people other than formal academic classes or other pre-approved academic gatherings held on or off campus.  Faculty, staff and students are strongly encouraged to hold all events or gatherings remotely until further notice. 

