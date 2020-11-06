UAlbany requiring students living on-campus submit saliva sample due to COVID spike

A sign at the University of Albany emphasizes the importance of maintaining six feet of distance during the coronavirus pandemic. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany is taking new steps to help stop a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

University officials said the school has seen a “significant spike” in positive and presumed positive coronavirus cases in on-campus students. As a result, the school is having all students living on-campus in a residence hall or apartment submit a saliva sample by 5 p.m. Friday.

Students are expected to use one of the tubes from their registered kit and submit their sample at one of collection boxes on campus.

In addition, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the following measures go into effect for all UAlbany campuses for faculty, staff, students and visitors:



No off-campus visitors, including UAlbany students who reside off campus, may enter any University residence hall or apartment building



No students who reside on campus may enter any residence hall or apartment building other than the one in which they reside



All on-campus fitness centers will be closed until further notice



Students and employees are strongly encouraged to use take-out dining only and take advantage of the unseasonably warmer weather this weekend to eat outside



No more than two individuals may be seated at a table inside the Campus Center and tables may not be moved together to create groups larger than two (2) individuals



Individuals seated in the Campus Center must have a mask on at all times except when they are actively eating



There may be no in-person events or gatherings of any kind, including informal gatherings of more than nine (9) people other than formal academic classes or other pre-approved academic gatherings held on or off campus. Faculty, staff and students are strongly encouraged to hold all events or gatherings remotely until further notice.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES