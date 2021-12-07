Two test positive for the Omicron variant in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The latest variant of the COVID virus has made its way to Central New York. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced they’ve had two residents test positive.
Here are the Oneida County COVID case numbers as of midnight on December 5:
- 473* new positive cases, 34,583 total. *(includes 12/3-12/5)
- 12/3: 232
- 12/4: 126
- 12/5: 115
- 1,635 active positive cases.
- 65% of reported positive cases from 11/10 to 11/16 were unvaccinated.
- 68% of reported positive cases since July 1, 2021 were unvaccinated.
- 6.7% positivity rate.
Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 2% are 0-4 years-old
- 5% are 5-11 years-old
- 6% are 12-17 years-old
- 43% are 18-44 years-old
- 28% are 45-64 years-old
- 9% are 65-74 years-old
- 8% are 75+ years-old
Current average age: 38 years-old
Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 51% female
- 49% male
8* new COVID-19-related deaths, 554 total. *(includes 12/3-12/5)
- 12/3: 4
- 12/4: 3
- 12/5: 1
Vaccination rate of COVID-related deaths
- 2021
- 289 unvaccinated/37 vaccinated
- 2020
- 228 unvaccinated/vaccinated N/A
- Total unvaccinated COVID-related deaths by age
- 1 was 0-12 years-old
- 0 were 13-19 years old
- 6 were 20-29 years-old
- 4 were 30-39 years-old
- 18 were 40-49 years-old
- 27 were 50-59 years-old
- 103 were 60-69 years-old
- 156 were 70-79 years-old
- 202 were 80+ years-old
- Total vaccinated COVID-related deaths
- 0 were 0-12 years-old
- 0 were 13-19 years-old
- 0 were 20-29 years-old
- 0 were 30-39 years-old
- 1 were 40-49 years-old
- 2 were 50-59 years-old
- 3 were 60-69 years-old
- 11 were 70-79 years-old
- 20 were 80+ years-old
31% of total COVID-related deaths have been from long-term care facilities. 3,125 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 49 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated
- 55 at MVHS.
- 17 at Rome Health.
- 6 out of county.
- 19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 13 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 20 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 14 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 63% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
- The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 65 years-old.
- The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 75 years-old.
- 79% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.
- 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
- 66% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
- 12% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.