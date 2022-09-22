WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID-19 cases have continued to show up around local communities and counties. This week, two cases resulted in the deaths of residents in Warren County.

On Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 and 22, Warren County Health Services reported deaths of county residents stemming from coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s death was a resident in their 80s who passed away in a local nursing home. The resident was vaccinated against coronavirus. Thursday’s death was a vaccinated resident in their 60s who died after spending time in a local hospital.

As of Thursday, Warren County had 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 30 of which were confirmed via at-home test kits. There were 10 hospitalized cases, up by two from earlier in the week. The county has seen 156 new cases over the last five days, and sits at an average positive test rate of 7.9%.

In an advisory on Thursday, the county advised caution when heading into public spaces where coronavirus could spread. Warren County has seen a 63% increase in new infection averages over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in that span of time.

“Our recent COVID-19 infections have had an impact on school activities in our region already,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please think about the vulnerable people in your life, and the impact your illness can have on others, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Warren County held a coronavirus vaccine clinic earlier this week offering second booster shots effective against Omicron and regular variants of the virus. Another clinic is set for next week. Crandall Public Library also plans to host a clinic on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.