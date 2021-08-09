Tops Markets requires staff masks regardless of vaccination status

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets employees are required to mask up again while working regardless of vaccination status. The rule went back into effect Friday.

The grocer says the decision to require their employees to wear face coverings again was made after monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidance. They say the health and safety of their associates and customers are at the center of their decision-making.

Fully vaccinated customers shopping at Tops still have the option not to wear a mask. Those without the vaccine are required to wear a mask: