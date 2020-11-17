Tops Markets adds some items to ‘limited items’ list

(WIVB) — Tops Markets is again limiting some items to make sure as many customers as possible can get their hands on them- items like hand soap, toilet paper, and garbage bags.
Here is a list of the items currently being limited:
