Tops Markets adds some items to ‘limited items’ list

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott delivered a stinging rebuke to coronavirus skeptics Friday, saying those who deny the science behind the state's response to the pandemic "care more about what they want to do rather than what they need to do to help protect others."

"The skeptics are right. They can do what they want," Scott said. "But, please, don't call it patriotic. Don't pretend it's about freedom. Real patriots serve and fight for all, whether they agree with them or not."