Tonko to question experts during House panel on vaccination rollout

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte Hospital in El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is livestreaming a hearing on increasing the supply of COVID vaccine to states. The hearing starts at 11 a.m. and will stream via YouTube below:

Congressman Paul D. Tonko—a Democrat representing Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Montgomery, and Saratoga counties—is on the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. During the hearing, he is set to take part in the questioning of health experts on possibly expanding the vaccine rollout.

The hearing is focused on the challenges facing states and how to accelerate the current vaccination process.

The following subject matter experts are taking part in the panel: