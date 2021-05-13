Thursday Albany County vaccine clinic open to 12+

Nouf Albarakati, left, of Narberth Pa., comforts her son Manaf Albarakati, 14, before he receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from registered nurse Alicia Jimenez at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County says it’s not too late to register for its first-dose vaccination before the day ends. Registration is still open for the Pfizer vaccine clinic that runs until 7 p.m. on Thursday, available to all New Yorkers ages 12. It’s located at the Albany Capital Center on Eagle Street.

The second dose for this clinic is on June 3. Don’t sign up if you can’t return on that date.

Walk-ins are welcome, though kids aged 12 to 15 need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form. Free parking is available at the Renaissance Hotel parking garage, and the shot itself is also free. Those in the 16 to 18 age bracket must bring a signed parental consent form.

Going forward, Albany County administers free Pfizer vaccines Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health. A county official says that the County Health Department will give shots to individuals age 12 and up when accompanied by a parent or guardian who will sign the consent form. No appointments necessary, and second doses will be scheduled when receiving the first dose.