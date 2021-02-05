Those with Alzheimer’s Disease soon eligible to receive COVID-19 Vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it’s been especially difficult for those with Alzheimer’s and their care takers. Cheri Davies lives in Moreau and said her husband Chris suffers from early-onset of the disease.

“When you have someone who can’t remember how to do basic things, just having a mask with them at all times is challenging,” stated Davies. “Figuring out why we can’t see people and things like that, it becomes really difficult and very confusing.”

For caretakers like Davies, they live in constant worry for their loved ones health and wellbeing.

“The concern is that if he gets sick and has to go into the hospital, I can’t go with him,” Davies explained. “He is then alone and there is confusion that comes with that and it’s very stressful being concerned about that.”

Governor Cuomo announced today that on February 15th, adults with certain health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their age.

Those with neurological conditions such Alzheimer’s Disease are now among a list of people who will soon qualify to be vaccinated.

“10 percent of people who have Alzheimer’s Disease have early onset disease, which means they have a diagnoses before the age of 65,” explained Elizabeth Smith Boivin, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York. “In addition, there are other forms of dementia such as frontal temporal dementia, that we often see in people in their 40’s and 50’s. These underlying conditions put them at risk for complications with coronavirus and they have been eager to be included in the vaccine rollout.”

Even though it could take a while for those eligible to receive the vaccine, Davies said the news helps alleviate some of her stress.

“I know it’s hard to get a vaccine, but even still just knowing now that we can get him on a list to get one at one point, it’s just really relieving to know that that’s going to happen.”