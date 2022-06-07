ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight counties in the Capital Region are at the high COVID-19 Community Level. Residents in these counties are recommended to wear masks indoors in public and on public transportation.

As of June 5, about 3,930 people in New York State tested positive for COVID, according to the New York State Department of Health. That’s about 28.9 cases per 100,000.

The CDC said the COVID-19 Community Levels are determined by the number of new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, which is based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days.

For each transmission level, residents are recommended stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. At the medium level, residents who are at high risk for severe illness are recommended to talk to their doctor about whether they should wear a mask or not.

Counties

Albany: High

Bennington: High

Montgomery: High

Rensselaer: High

Saratoga: High

Schenectady: High

Washington: High

Warren: High

Berkshire: Medium

Dutchess: Medium

Fulton: Medium

Ulster: Medium

Greene: Low

Columbia: Low

Schoharie: Low

In Albany County, 58 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday. There are currently 41 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID.

The CDC updates its map of community transmission levels every Thursday. These levels can change depending on the county COVID metrics.

In the United States overall, there is currently an average of 98,513 new COVID cases each day, an average of 247 COVID deaths each day, and 3,808 new hospitalizations each day.