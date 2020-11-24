Thanksgiving holiday travel still on for some; what you need to know before you pack your bag

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that we stay put this Thanksgiving holiday. But millions of people are still choosing to travel or simply have to.

So what’s required if you’re traveling by plane, train or automobile?

At Albany International Airport, wearing masks and social distancing is required. There are sanitation protocols, including new UV lighting that continuously sanitizes the escalator rails.

All travelers are required to fill out a Traveler Health Form.

Most travelers arriving in New York State must quarantine for 14 days unless they have a negative COVID-19 test. In that case, the quarantine would only require three days with another negative test on the fourth day.

If you’re hopping on a train, Amtrak is also requiring masks or face coverings while onboard or in a station unless you are actively eating or drinking. Amtrak’s Jason Abrams told NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker they are social distancing by limiting their bookings.

“So not every seat is available, so when a train is sold out, it is sold out to that capacity that we are limiting not to 100 percent of seats,” said Abrams.

He says they are also only accepting cashless payments.

AAA’s Eric Stigberg suggests limiting stops while out on the road.

He suggests packing a lunch or snacks to avoid contact with other people, traveling with only household members, and to think ahead about the destination.

“Are there mandates for a number of people who are gathering? Are there quarantine mandates in place as well? So understanding what you are heading into is very important from a safety standpoint,” said Stigberg.