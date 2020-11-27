Syracuse couple quarantined on February cruise now reflects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky, the Syracuse couple who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship at the beginning of the year, sat down with NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse to talk about what they are thankful for this year.

Like all of us, the Moleskys have watched the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold. But while the couple was quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship back in February, they experienced the realities of coronavirus before anyone in the U.S.

“We feel like we’re almost still on the boat,” Paul said. “Every time we go out, we throw a mask on. Maybe our rooms are a little bit larger here and maybe we’re fortunate that instead of having a hallway, we have a lawn. But our rooms are still here, our neighbors are still here. We have to treat them the same, just as we were taught.”

We’re all on the Diamond Princess now, and we can’t get off. Cheryl Molesky

Those life lessons from the ship made them even more grateful to be home safe in Central New York.

We were really thankful because we had a great summer. We spent a lot of time with our immediate family and we spent a lot of time in nature, in the Adirondacks. We went camping a couple of times by a lake, and I’ll tell you… I feel like I appreciated it so much after the things that we’ve been through. Cheryl Molesky

Despite not being able to travel due to the pandemic, they are still thankful.

We can’t travel around the world like we wanted to in my retirement, but we have been enjoying where we’ve gone and the nature and everything so much this year and I think it’s because of the pandemic. Cheryl Molesky

They are also thankful that they have their artwork.

“I think one of the things that we’re thankful for and really enjoy is that we both have our artwork that keeps up occupied and busy and productive,” Cheryl said. “And you know, something that you’re excited to get out of bed in the morning and do.”

When asked what they thought about the pandemic now, they had this to say:

I think we knew in our hearts that it was going to get bad again. Cheryl Molesky

“I think it’s going to continue for at least six more months,” Paul said.

Despite the hardships that come with the pandemic, they are still thankful for where they are.

“We’re enjoying the moment with the people that we’re with,” said Paul. “We’re enjoying where we’re at.”

And I think a lot of people do appreciate each other more now and appreciate their families more now after we’ve been going through the pandemic. Cheryl Molesky

They are cherishing the simple things in life even more now. “If I were by myself, I don’t even know how I would make it,” Cheryl said.

And they will hold on to that motto, no matter where this pandemic takes us.