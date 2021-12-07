Surge in COVID hospitalizations linked to holiday gatherings

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — With the holiday season and colder weather upon us and hospitalizations on the rise, health officials worry COVID numbers will continue to trend in the wrong direction.

New Jersey reported another 2,500 new COVID cases on Monday. Experts believe the upward trend is the result of many not being as vigilant with masking and social distancing as they were earlier in the year.

Even with the first case of the omicron variant confirmed in New Jersey, the delta variant continues to wreak havoc, accounting for more than 99.9% of new infections, officials said.

Health experts urged people to be cautious when it comes to holiday parties.

