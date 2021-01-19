SUNY’s university hospital hubs distributed 100% of weeks 1-4 vaccine allocations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that SUNY’s three university hospital hubs have administered 100% of their weeks 1-4 COVID-19 vaccine allocations. Since receiving their first allotments on Dec. 15, Downstate Health Sciences University, Stony Brook University Hospital, and Upstate University Hospital have administered more than 32,000 vaccine doses to frontline medical personnel and community members deemed eligible for vaccination by the New York State Department of Health.

“Over the last four weeks, SUNY’s three university hospitals have proven that they can efficiently administer the vaccine to brave frontline medical personnel and eligible members of their surrounding communities,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Moving quickly to get people vaccinated is the key to winning the COVID-19 war and returning to normalcy. I am proud of our university hospitals and other facilities for successfully playing such a pivotal role in this massive operational undertaking.”

By efficiently distributing all of their available vaccine over the first four weeks, SUNY university hospitals continue to be among the highest performing distribution sites in the state.

Cumulative vaccine doses distributed since Dec. 15:

Upstate University Hospital: 9,375

Downstate Health Sciences: 4,597

Stony Brook University Hospital: 18,760