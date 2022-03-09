COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Department of Health is partnering with SUNY Cobleskill to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday. This walk-in clinic is open to the public and will be held in Buock Hall Gym from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. They will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

If you had COVID in January and still need your booster, or even if you are just starting your vaccine series, county health officials invite you to stop by and they’ll get you what you need. Most people do not need to wait 90 days after having COVID to be immunized, but if you have concerns because of medical conditions, consult with a doctor to determine the right timing for you.

If you are not able to go to the clinic today but still want a vaccine, you can still schedule one with the county. Give them a call to set up an appointment at (518) 295-8365.