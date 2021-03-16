Subway ridership tops 1.9 million for biggest one-day total since pandemic began



NEW YORK (PIX11) — Downstate transit in the City that Never Sleeps hit a ridership milestone on Friday. MTA officials reported more rides than on any other day since the start of the COVID pandemic in New York City.

The 1,912,774 swipes on Friday overcome the previous record, set only the day before, of 1.8 million paid daily rides. The previous high-ridership day was in October.

Daily bus trips also exceeded the one million mark, measuring up to nearly half the pre-pandemic amount. The warmer weather probably contributed to the increase, along with more businesses opening up.

Before the pandemic, the average weekday ridership on the subway routinely exceeded five million. That fell by more than 90% to a low of roughly 300,000 daily trips in April 2020 as COVID cases increased.

“It is so great to see more and more New Yorkers riding the subway again. To set back-to-back record highs in the same week is an indicator that people are eager to return to their normal lives,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit.

NYC Transit crews continue to clean and disinfect the trains. Passenger service is suspended between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.