Study shows 100% vaccine efficacy for kids ages 12 to 15

(WUTR) — With eligibility expanding and so many places offering appointments, it’s become a lot easier to get the COVID vaccine, but that doesn’t answer the question about children. Pfizer had a clinical trial with over 2,200 adolescents, all 12 to 15 years old, and their results showed 100% efficacy.

“They found that their antibodies actually were at a higher level than adults. Which is not surprising because kids’ immune systems tend to respond more vigorously,” said Dr. Kent Hall with Mohawk Valley Health Services.

The clinical trial had three phases. Phase 1 tested the proper doses, while phase 2 measured side effects and phase 3 looked at efficacy.