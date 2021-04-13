Study shows 100% vaccine efficacy for kids ages 12 to 15

(WUTR) — With eligibility expanding and so many places offering appointments, it’s become a lot easier to get the COVID vaccine, but that doesn’t answer the question about children. Pfizer had a clinical trial with over 2,200 adolescents, all 12 to 15 years old, and their results showed 100% efficacy.
“They found that their antibodies actually were at a higher level than adults. Which is not surprising because kids’ immune systems tend to respond more vigorously,” said Dr. Kent Hall with Mohawk Valley Health Services.
The clinical trial had three phases. Phase 1 tested the proper doses, while phase 2 measured side effects and phase 3 looked at efficacy.
“What they’re doing now is they’re taking the same concept as, and they’re looking at it in younger-aged kids. So, they’re ultimately going to look at it all the way down to 6 months old,” Hall said.
Some have said that COVID didn’t infect children as severely as it does adults, so it is necessary for them to also get the vaccine? “It’ll definitely be necessary. There is still evidence that they are infected and asymptomatic,” Hall said, “they can still transmit it to other people.”
So, how soon could the vaccines be available to children? “One to two months before we’re administering it to 12 to 15 year olds. It’ll be longer than that before we see them administering it to kids under 12, because these studies are being done in a sequential way,” Hall said.
LATEST STORIES
- Adirondack Wine & Food Festival canceled for second year in a row
- NFL to restrict unvaccinated employees without ‘bona fide’ reasons
- Medical officials confident in local vaccine rollout despite Johnson & Johnson pause
- You will need to be vaccinated to attend Bills and Sabres games, Erie County executive says
- What to know about ‘pause’ in J&J vaccine