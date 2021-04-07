Stratton VA expands COVID vaccine distribution eligibility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center announced on Wednesday that it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, veteran’s spouses (including widows or widowers), caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and National Guard, Reserve and Coast Guard members (including retired and those never activated). This expansion comes with the signing of the SAVE LIVES Act by President Joe Biden March 24.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Stratton VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans and VA healthcare workers as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts through the new SAVE LIVES Act,” said Darlene DeLancey, Executive Director of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. “We successfully began our efforts with our high-risk Veterans at the beginning of the year, slowly expanding availability for vaccination based on VA and CDC guidelines until finally getting to the point where we could schedule appointments for all VA enrolled Veterans.”

The Albany Stratton VA will be running a ‘Walk-in Clinic’ from April 5-9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help further vaccination opportunities.

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to the VA’s website to register and stay informed on the vaccine rollout process. The Stratton VA will contact veterans when additional vaccines are available.