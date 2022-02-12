ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at just 2.5% as of Saturday’s update, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations are below 4,000 as well, the lowest since December 19.
Since the January 11 omicron peak, hospitalizations have dropped 69%, standing at 3,883 patients compared to 12,671. Hospitalizations continue to decrease across all regions, declining nearly 30% in the past week.
“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
Statewide, there have been 60 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. This brings the total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic to 54,073. HERDS only collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only- the total deaths reported to the CDC to date stands at 67,779.
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Wednesday, February 9, 2022
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Capital Region
|43.40
|39.69
|37.43
|Central New York
|51.80
|48.36
|44.64
|Finger Lakes
|31.51
|28.22
|26.54
|Long Island
|25.36
|23.98
|21.75
|Mid-Hudson
|27.10
|25.27
|22.70
|Mohawk Valley
|46.16
|44.01
|41.62
|New York City
|26.69
|24.78
|22.73
|North Country
|58.41
|54.59
|53.74
|Southern Tier
|45.63
|42.18
|40.39
|Western New York
|31.48
|29.12
|26.52
|Statewide
|30.88
|28.68
|26.48
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Wednesday, February 9, 2022
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Capital Region
|7.64%
|6.93%
|6.64%
|Central New York
|8.73%
|7.83%
|7.76%
|Finger Lakes
|6.69%
|6.15%
|5.75%
|Long Island
|4.25%
|4.09%
|3.79%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.52%
|3.26%
|3.01%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.19%
|6.56%
|6.32%
|New York City
|2.57%
|2.35%
|2.21%
|North Country
|9.18%
|8.58%
|8.35%
|Southern Tier
|5.35%
|5.13%
|4.80%
|Western New York
|7.18%
|6.79%
|6.30%
|Statewide
|3.88%
|3.57%
|3.37%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Wednesday, February 9, 2022
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Bronx
|2.28%
|2.12%
|1.91%
|Kings
|2.27%
|2.03%
|1.90%
|New York
|2.22%
|1.98%
|1.89%
|Queens
|3.56%
|3.32%
|3.15%
|Richmond
|2.82%
|2.61%
|2.48%
Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|57,236
|70
|Allegany
|8,611
|18
|Broome
|43,514
|72
|Cattaraugus
|14,914
|29
|Cayuga
|15,368
|23
|Chautauqua
|23,005
|19
|Chemung
|20,658
|37
|Chenango
|8,949
|28
|Clinton
|15,758
|81
|Columbia
|9,700
|15
|Cortland
|10,118
|29
|Delaware
|7,439
|13
|Dutchess
|62,659
|45
|Erie
|203,777
|217
|Essex
|5,312
|22
|Franklin
|8,780
|24
|Fulton
|12,066
|26
|Genesee
|13,410
|17
|Greene
|8,323
|8
|Hamilton
|818
|6
|Herkimer
|13,332
|11
|Jefferson
|19,231
|42
|Lewis
|6,019
|8
|Livingston
|11,308
|12
|Madison
|12,485
|37
|Monroe
|147,942
|149
|Montgomery
|11,486
|26
|Nassau
|395,873
|250
|Niagara
|46,740
|48
|NYC
|2,257,116
|1,374
|Oneida
|51,387
|88
|Onondaga
|105,247
|199
|Ontario
|19,129
|40
|Orange
|104,600
|77
|Orleans
|8,463
|6
|Oswego
|24,332
|77
|Otsego
|9,434
|19
|Putnam
|23,114
|17
|Rensselaer
|30,275
|25
|Rockland
|90,674
|46
|Saratoga
|44,396
|71
|Schenectady
|31,882
|45
|Schoharie
|4,825
|4
|Schuyler
|3,311
|4
|Seneca
|5,641
|16
|St. Lawrence
|19,912
|64
|Steuben
|19,125
|27
|Suffolk
|420,205
|251
|Sullivan
|17,975
|16
|Tioga
|10,323
|12
|Tompkins
|16,958
|48
|Ulster
|30,366
|44
|Warren
|13,010
|25
|Washington
|11,638
|22
|Wayne
|16,646
|36
|Westchester
|244,862
|185
|Wyoming
|8,145
|9
|Yates
|3,233
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|212
|142
|67.0%
|70
|33.0%
|Central New York
|119
|85
|71.4%
|34
|28.6%
|Finger Lakes
|414
|198
|47.8%
|216
|52.2%
|Long Island
|598
|300
|50.2%
|298
|49.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|366
|164
|44.8%
|202
|55.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|104
|69
|66.3%
|35
|33.7%
|New York City
|1,505
|680
|45.2%
|825
|54.8%
|North Country
|94
|46
|48.9%
|48
|51.1%
|Southern Tier
|122
|63
|51.6%
|59
|48.4%
|Western New York
|349
|184
|52.7%
|165
|47.3%
|Statewide
|3,883
|1,931
|49.7%
|1,952
|50.3%
The omicron variant represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, visit the Department of Health’s website.
The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.