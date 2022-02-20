ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a Saturday where statewide COVID-19 positivity percentages reached new lows, New York State’s progress on combatting the virus continued ever upward Sunday. According to public health officials, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest since before Thanksgiving, having been reported at 2,574 on Sunday February 20.
Trending downward alongside the total statewide hospitalization number was the number of those patients in the ICU, which sat at 443 Sunday. Of those patients who require intensive care, 245 were intubated, a decrease of 13 from Saturday.
The statewide positivity rate has also continued its downward trend, reaching 1.54% Sunday and lowering the statewide 7-day average below 2.5%. The total number of active positive cases reported in the state as of Sunday was 2,640, contributing to these low percentages.
38 COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Saturday through New York State’s HERDS system. This pushed the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 54,451.
The percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and older that have received at least one vaccine dose has increased to 91.5% as of Sunday, with 82.7% of those individuals considered fully vaccinated. Over the past seven days, the state has administered 230,837 new vaccines.
A region-by-region breakdown of positive cases per 100,000 is as follows:
|REGION
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Capital Region
|21.78
|23.33
|22.99
|Central New York
|28.92
|30.76
|33.34
|Finger Lakes
|16.38
|17.30
|18.45
|Long Island
|12.52
|13.28
|14.25
|Mid-Hudson
|14.32
|15.02
|15.36
|Mohawk Valley
|25.96
|25.99
|27.20
|New York City
|13.19
|13.70
|14.39
|North Country
|35.94
|37.34
|40.51
|Southern Tier
|30.17
|30.40
|31.91
|Western New York
|17.76
|18.10
|19.26
|Statewide
|16.20
|16.89
|17.75
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|4.22%
|4.26%
|4.00%
|Central New York
|6.37%
|5.88%
|5.51%
|Finger Lakes
|4.25%
|3.97%
|3.83%
|Long Island
|2.66%
|2.50%
|2.32%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.71%
|2.61%
|2.49%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.75%
|4.66%
|4.58%
|New York City
|1.52%
|1.43%
|1.35%
|North Country
|7.53%
|7.12%
|6.97%
|Southern Tier
|3.78%
|3.63%
|3.49%
|Western New York
|4.98%
|4.66%
|4.50%
|Statewide
|2.50%
|2.36%
|2.23%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Bronx
|1.37%
|1.35%
|1.24%
|Kings
|1.40%
|1.30%
|1.17%
|New York
|1.72%
|1.61%
|1.59%
|Queens
|1.53%
|1.42%
|1.35%
|Richmond
|1.77%
|1.70%
|1.74%
Saturday, 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|New Positive
|Albany
|37
|Allegany
|9
|Broome
|73
|Cattaraugus
|14
|Cayuga
|21
|Chautauqua
|15
|Chemung
|20
|Chenango
|8
|Clinton
|34
|Columbia
|12
|Cortland
|14
|Delaware
|8
|Dutchess
|25
|Erie
|156
|Essex
|8
|Franklin
|19
|Fulton
|13
|Genesee
|2
|Greene
|9
|Hamilton
|1
|Herkimer
|14
|Jefferson
|28
|Lewis
|2
|Livingston
|10
|Madison
|4
|Monroe
|89
|Montgomery
|14
|Nassau
|133
|Niagara
|26
|NYC
|999
|Oneida
|40
|Onondaga
|96
|Ontario
|21
|Orange
|42
|Orleans
|3
|Oswego
|28
|Otsego
|19
|Putnam
|9
|Rensselaer
|22
|Rockland
|21
|Saratoga
|37
|Schenectady
|19
|Schoharie
|4
|Schuyler
|3
|Seneca
|6
|St. Lawrence
|31
|Steuben
|18
|Suffolk
|152
|Sullivan
|14
|Tioga
|10
|Tompkins
|54
|Ulster
|30
|Warren
|12
|Washington
|16
|Wayne
|9
|Westchester
|102
|Wyoming
|1
|Yates
|4
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|154
|90
|58.4%
|64
|41.6%
|Central New York
|103
|67
|65.0%
|36
|35.0%
|Finger Lakes
|332
|151
|45.5%
|181
|54.5%
|Long Island
|410
|194
|47.3%
|216
|52.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|221
|85
|38.5%
|136
|61.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|53
|38
|71.7%
|15
|28.3%
|New York City
|945
|388
|41.1%
|557
|58.9%
|North Country
|67
|35
|52.2%
|32
|47.8%
|Southern Tier
|97
|55
|56.7%
|42
|43.3%
|Western New York
|192
|105
|54.7%
|87
|45.3%
|Statewide
|2,574
|1,208
|46.9%
|1,366
|53.1%
A geographic breakdown of deaths since Saturday is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Death Breadown by county
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|5
|Nassau
|2
|New York
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|2
|Grand Total
|38