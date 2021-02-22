State vaccination site at Washington Avenue Armory targets minority communities

Coronavirus Outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is opening a vaccination site at the Washington Avenue Armory on March 3. The location is designed to specifically target minority communities. 

To start, the location is only vaccinating those who are eligible and who live in the following zip codes:

ALBANYTROYSCHENECTADY
122021218012307
1220612308
1221012305
1220912304
12207
12222

“These are zip codes that have been identified as high needs, as high social vulnerability index, and as we’ve discussed previously, it is important and essential for us to ensure that we are serving the communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID disease,” said Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Albany County’s Health Commissioner. 

Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy, is encouraging Albany County residents in the specified zip codes to pre-register on the county’s website because the state will be pulling from that list to schedule appointments. The state will also provide a sign up link that will go live on Wednesday at 8 a.m. If you live in Albany County, you don’t have to do both, you can pick one or the other. 

Schenectady and Rensselaer County residents will have to sign up through the link provided by the state through the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. They can also call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

For the first week, appointments at the Armory will only be available to those who live in the specified zip codes. According to the state, “After one week,  appointments at each site will then be made available to all eligible residents of the site’s host county, borough or specified target region.”

The goal is to administer 1,000 doses per day at the Armory.

