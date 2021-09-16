State sending support to Lewis County hospital following maternity staff shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hospitals and healthcare systems facing staffing shortages due to vaccine mandates will soon receive support from the state, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

This was announced during a daily press briefing led by the Governor on September 15. Governor Hochul said that if staffing shortages are presented, the state will send resources. In this statement, Gov. Hochul specifically mentioned a hospital in Lewis County that has claimed to have maternity shortages.

“We’ve been alerted that there’s a hospital in Lewis County that may not be able to deliver babies,” Gov. Hochul said during her press briefing. “I checked. Every baby that’s supposed to be delivered in Lewis County has been properly delivered, and we’ll also send resources.”

However, according to Gov. Hochul, these resources will not be sent for a couple of weeks.

This is in response to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Since this mandate was issued, there have been staffing shortages across the state.

This mandate was issued one month ago prior to former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning from office. The mandate requires all healthcare workers, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities to receive a first dose of the vaccine by September 27, and be fully vaccinated by October 7.

Each healthcare institution is also responsible for developing a plan for the implementation of the mandate and any action it will take regarding noncompliant employees.