State opens new vaccination site in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — SUNY Polytechnic Institute is just one of many locations across the state that opened their doors this morning for more COVID vaccine distribution. Office of General Services Commissioner for New York State, RoAnn Destito says, now the issue lies in getting more doses.

“Because as we expand the population of those eligible based on federal guidance, and as we increase distribution points, we’re going to need more vaccines. More than seven million New Yorkers today are eligible,” says RoAnn Destito, Commissioner, Office of General Services For New York State.

Commissioner Destito says right now, the federal government is only giving the state 250 thousand doses per week. At that rate, she says it could take six months to vaccinate everyone who’s currently eligible

“The federal government needs to do better, we need Washington D.C. To step up and provide us the doses so we can get shots in the arms for all New Yorkers,” Destito said.