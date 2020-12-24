State of the virus: What you need to know about the vaccine

Coronavirus Outbreak

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) — As cases of COVID-19 continue growing across the country, NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira is working with local health experts to answer questions regarding the virus.

On Wednesday night, Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at local medical clinic Guthrie, joined the team to discuss the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, who is getting them, and why people should get them.

To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report