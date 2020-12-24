State of the virus: What you need to know about the vaccine

(WETM) — As cases of COVID-19 continue growing across the country, NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira is working with local health experts to answer questions regarding the virus.
On Wednesday night, Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at local medical clinic Guthrie, joined the team to discuss the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, who is getting them, and why people should get them.
To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers prepare to return to Capitol to override NDAA veto
- 4 New England governors warn of virus threat over holidays
- Stranded sea turtles rescued along Cape Cod taken to Wonders of Wildlife for rehab
- Alleged Connecticut fugitive arrested near Poughkeepsie
- Rochester police identify officer shot twice by suspect