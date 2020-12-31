State of the Virus: A new strain and distributing the vaccine

Coronavirus Outbreak

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News in Elmira is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert. This week we’re joined by Dr. Justin Nistico of Arnot Health.

This week, Dr. Nistico discusses the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the holiday surge, and what people should be doing in the new year.

To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.

