State of the Virus: A new strain and distributing the vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News in Elmira is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert. This week we’re joined by Dr. Justin Nistico of Arnot Health.
This week, Dr. Nistico discusses the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the holiday surge, and what people should be doing in the new year.
To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Hospice workers frustrated over exclusion from Phase 1 of NY vaccine plan
- The states people left in 2020 — and why
- I-91 south in Springfield down to one lane due to jackknifed tractor-trailer, exit 4 closed
- Despite pandemic hardships, Massachusetts charity gets overwhelming support, donations
- ‘We saw it all on Zoom’: Family calls 911 as teacher robbed during remote lesson