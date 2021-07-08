St. Peter’s requiring vaccines for employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Hospital—part of St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP), which is itself a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems—now requires its employees to be vaccinated. On Thursday, Trinity Health announced the new vaccine mandate for all colleagues—including those who work at St. Peter’s.

The new guidelines mean that all clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in health care

facilities must be COVID vaccinated. That’s over 11,000 individuals at SPHP.

“Safety is one of our Core Values. We know these vaccines are safe and reduce the chance that members of our community could become seriously ill or end up in one of our hospitals,” said Dr. James K. Reed, the president and CEO of SPHP, in a written statement.