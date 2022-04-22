ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners is limiting visitation at its hospitals due to an increase in cases of COVID-19. The changes take effect on Monday, April 25. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both Albany and Rensselaer Counties are now classified as having a high community level and transmission rate.

Beginning Monday, SPHP is limiting visitation to one visitor per day. Compassionate exemptions and special visitation guidance will remain in place for certain areas or circumstances.

Visitation hours at St. Peter’s Hospital and Samaritan Hospital will remain at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visiting hours at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital will remain noon to 8 p.m.

All visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times when inside facilities. They will also be asked to show identification and have their temperature taken.

In addition to visitation changes, SPHP will also resume pre-procedural testing for all impacted patients. Beginning on Thursday, April 28, all patients scheduled for a procedure will be required to have a COVID-19 test three days before their scheduled procedure.