St. Peter’s Health Partners putting pause on non-urgent procedures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Wednesday, all non-urgent surgeries at St. Peter’s Health Partners hospitals will be put on hold as coronavirus cases throughout the Capital Region continue to rise.
Officials said other hospitals in the region have already put elective surgeries on pause until further notice.
Hospitals are now shifting their focus on caring for COVID-19 patients and administering the vaccine.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases