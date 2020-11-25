St. Peter’s Health Partners enforcing no visitor policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners is enforcing a no visitor policy due to increasing coronavirus cases in the Capital Region. There are, however, some exceptions.
The new policy says no visitors under the age of 18, but patients may designate a single “support person,” who will be allowed to help with pediatric patients, maternity patients, end of life care, and patients with special needs.
It goes into effect on Wednesday, November 25.
