Some New Yorkers with comorbidities now eligible for pharmacy vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that people in New York with qualifying comorbidities or underlying conditions can now get vaccinated at pharmacies. Those eligible New Yorkers can prove their eligibility to get vaccinated at a pharmacy with a doctor’s letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity, or signed certification.

“New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state’s most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal. As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we’re able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers.” Andrew Cuomo (D)

Governor of New York

Previously, only those ages 60 or older and teachers could get vaccinated at pharmacies.

Cuomo’s office also announced that New Yorkers age 16 and older with the following conditions can be vaccinated as they’re at a higher risk of severe illness if COVID-19 is contracted: