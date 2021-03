WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.

Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Three are said to be moderately ill, and one is critically ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 121 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and 117 of the cases involve mild illness.