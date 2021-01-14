Several SUNY campuses serving as COVID-19 vaccination centers

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY colleges around the state, including SUNY Cortland, are now starting to serve as vaccination centers for COVID-19 vaccines.
NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Syracuse, NewsChannel 9, spoke with SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras on Wednesday about those vaccination centers and the continued role SUNY will play in vaccinations.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
