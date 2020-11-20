Setting up turkey day? Here’s how to plan a COVID-safe Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving 2020 may mean going without the usual big family dinner, but there’s still a lot to be thankful for and you can show it, without catching COVID. Here are a few suggestions from the CDC guidelines:
- Enjoy Thanksgiving with only your closest circle of friends or immediate family. The latest New York guidelines limit personal gatherings to 10 or less.
- Wear masks at all times when interacting with those who do not live in your household.
- Avoid crowding or going in and out of food preparation areas, like the kitchen.
- Where possible, bring your own food, plates, cups and utensils. Use paper products that can be discarded immediately after use.
- Host dinner outdoors where weather and space permit.
- Schedule a time to connect with family and friends virtually via a teleconferencing app.
- If considering travel, review the recommended risk assessment questions to decide what’s best for your family.
- Get a flu shot ahead of any planned travel.
- Pack extra sanitizing supplies, masks, and gloves.
- Double-check your state’s travel restrictions and plan COVID tests where necessary.
- Maintain all recommended public safety precautions, i.e. mask wearing, social distancing, regular hand washing, etc.