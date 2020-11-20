Setting up turkey day? Here’s how to plan a COVID-safe Thanksgiving

Coronavirus Outbreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving 2020 may mean going without the usual big family dinner, but there’s still a lot to be thankful for and you can show it, without catching COVID. Here are a few suggestions from the CDC guidelines:

  • Enjoy Thanksgiving with only your closest circle of friends or immediate family. The latest New York guidelines limit personal gatherings to 10 or less.
  • Wear masks at all times when interacting with those who do not live in your household.
  • Avoid crowding or going in and out of food preparation areas, like the kitchen.
  • Where possible, bring your own food, plates, cups and utensils. Use paper products that can be discarded immediately after use.
  • Host dinner outdoors where weather and space permit.
  • Schedule a time to connect with family and friends virtually via a teleconferencing app.
  • If considering travel, review the recommended risk assessment questions to decide what’s best for your family.
  • Get a flu shot ahead of any planned travel.
  • Pack extra sanitizing supplies, masks, and gloves.
  • Double-check your state’s travel restrictions and plan COVID tests where necessary.
  • Maintain all recommended public safety precautions, i.e. mask wearing, social distancing, regular hand washing, etc.

Click here for a full list of the CDC Thanksgiving guidelines and suggestions for gathering alternatives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report