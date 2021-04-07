SEFCU, Capital Regional Pharmacy Services host COVID vaccination clinics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Regional Pharmacy Services and SEFCU are hosting two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees and other qualified New Yorkers ages 16 and over. These clinics are by appointment only.

Capital Regional Pharmacy Services has been administering vaccines across the region and will continue its efforts by operating clinics at SEFCU’s Patroon Creek Boulevard center on April 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s been an honor to serve our community and vaccinate so many of our residents. The entire staff at CRPS worked tirelessly day and night to assist with all the vaccination clinics we have hosted so far and we are proud to say that we have administered over 5,000 vaccines and still counting. Only together can we end this pandemic and recover,” said Dr. Krutika Patel, Pharm.D, RPh, Pharmacy Manager.

Capital Regional Pharmacy Services will safely administer more than 1,500 vaccination shots to SEFCU employees and the public while following all recommended safety and social distancing guidelines and procedures.

SEFCU says that participants have already signed up and spots are full.