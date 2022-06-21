WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has added an additional COVID-19 booster clinic this week. The clinic is an attempt to fill a need gap created by the closure of the state-run vaccine clinic at the Aviation Mall, which shut down late last week.

In light of that change, Warren County is now hosting two coronavirus booster clinics this week. The first is set for Tuesday, June 21, from 1-2 p,m., to be followed by another at the same time on Thursday, June 23. Both clinics will be held at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID-19 testing facility, at the back end of the Lake George facility.

Both clinics will offer booster doses for anyone currently eligible for a second booster dose. Those currently eligible include those over the age of 50, as well as those living with immunocompromising conditions. Those attending must register online in advance. Tuesday’s clinic will offer Moderna doses, and Thursday’s will have Pfizer doses.

The Aviation Mall clinic was one of several across the state to be closed recently. The clinic at the former Lord & Taylor store at Crossgates Mall in Albany is set to close at the end of business on Friday.

In its last weekly update last Wednesday, Warren County reported 140 new coronavirus cases stemming from the previous week. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 5.9%. The county was classified by the CDC as standing at a “moderate” level of virus exposure risk.

COVID-19 test kits are still available through Warren County. Kits can be picked up at the municipal center, Glens Falls City Hall, and town halls around Warren County.