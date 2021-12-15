Scott blames unvaccinated Vermonters for COVID numbers

MONPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Only 5% of Vermont adults remain unvaccinated against COVID, but they now account for the bulk of new cases, as well as most hospitalizations. Unvaccinated people make up more than 70% of the cases in Vermont and 75% of hospitalizations, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 237 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 56,317. The number of deaths attributed to COVID rose to 437. Officials say the data shows, that one year after the vaccine became available, the shot has saved the lives of 934 Vermonters.

Scott said that those who remain unvaccinated are putting stress on the state’s healthcare system and affecting those who have already done their part in the pandemic. “The hundreds of thousands of people who did the right thing and therefore are not the problem should not be punished to protect the people who have chosen not to protect themselves,” he said.

“It’s still unfortunate that we’ve had those deaths, but it’s impressive when you think about Vermonters stepping up to protect nearly 1,000 Vermonters.”

While the surge in cases from Thanksgiving is receding, higher case counts are expected with Christmas and New Year’s around the corner. Health Commissioner Mark Levine says you are not fully protected until you have a third dose, and that “fully vaccinated” will soon mean that you have all three. “We consider the third dose so essential to our future success in Vermont,” he said. “We are still one of the few states where state-run clinics are in abundance.”